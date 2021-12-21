Why Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are on Track to Make History at 2022 Oscars

It may just be Oscar gold everything for Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The powerhouse couple is one step closer to becoming Oscar nominees after they were both named in the shortlist for the best original song category at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards. The list of 15 contenders, which was announced on Dec. 21, recognized Beyoncé's "Be Alive" from "King Richard" and "Guns Go Bang," Jay-Z's collaboration with Kid Cudi, from "The Harder They Fall."

If Beyoncé and Jay-Z are nominated, it will be the first time in Oscars history that a married couple will face off against one another in the same category, according to Variety and Billboard.

Other stars who landed on this year's shortlist include Billie Eilish and Finneas for "No Time to Die" from the latest James Bond film of the same name; Lin-Manuel Miranda for "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto"; and Ariana Grande for "Just Look Up," her collab with Kid Cudi from the "Don't Look Up" soundtrack.

Last year's winner H.E.R. also made the shortlist, as well as songwriter Diane Warren, who has been nominated 12 times in the best original song category without a single win.

Voting for nominations will take place between Jan. 27 and Feb. 1, and fans will see if Beyoncé and Jay-Z will make history when nominees are announced on Feb. 8. Queen Bey was previously shortlisted for "Spirit" from "The Lion King," but neither she nor Jay-Z has been nominated for an Academy Award.

The 2022 Oscars shortlists come hot on the heels of news that Beyoncé and her three children with Jay-Z — Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins Sir and Rumi — will be featured in a new theme song for her mother Tina Knowles' upcoming Facebook Watch series, "Talks With Mama Tina."

"I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!" Tina shared alongside a trailer of the show. "Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?"

