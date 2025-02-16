Who was SNL's first musical guest in 1975?: What to know about the first episode

“Saturday Night Live,” premiered Oct. 11, 1975, with an original cast that included John Belushi, Chevy Chase and Gilda Radner.

It’s become appointment television over the years as the show has skewered presidents, politics and pop culture and been a platform for the biggest musical stars of the moment. As streaming has altered television viewing, “SNL” sketches, host monologues and short comedy films remain popular on social media and routinely rack up millions of views on YouTube.

Here's a look back at the very first episode:

When did "Saturday Night Live" debut? When was the first SNL episode?

The first "Saturday Night Live" aired on October 11, 1975.

Who was the first SNL host?

George Carlin was the first host of "Saturday Night Live" back in 1975.

Getty Images SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Host George Carlin during the monologue on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season 1 -- Pictured: George Carlin -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Who was the first SNL musical guest?

The first episode of "Saturday Night Live" back in 1975 had not one, but two, musical guests.

Billy Preston and Janis Ian were the first musical guests on SNL, according to NBC Insider.

Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Musical guest Billy Preston performs on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank

Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Musical guest Janis Ian performs on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank

Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Musical guest Billy Preston performs on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank

Who else appeared on the very first episode of "Saturday Night Live?"

NBC Insider reports the first episode of "SNL" was star-studded: "In addition to introducing Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, John Belushi, Laraine Newman and Chevy Chase to the world, it also featured appearances by Jim Henson's Muppets, performer Andy Kaufman, a short film by actor-director Albert Brooks, and comedy from Valri Bromfeld."

Many of them may not have been household names at that point, but they sure would become them.

Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Guest performance by Andy Kaufman on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank