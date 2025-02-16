Saturday Night Live

Who was SNL's first musical guest in 1975?: What to know about the first episode

From the first musical guest to first host and performers, here's what to know about the debut episode of "Saturday Night Live" back in 1975

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

“Saturday Night Live,” premiered Oct. 11, 1975, with an original cast that included John Belushi, Chevy Chase and Gilda Radner.

It’s become appointment television over the years as the show has skewered presidents, politics and pop culture and been a platform for the biggest musical stars of the moment. As streaming has altered television viewing, “SNL” sketches, host monologues and short comedy films remain popular on social media and routinely rack up millions of views on YouTube.

Here's a look back at the very first episode:

When did "Saturday Night Live" debut? When was the first SNL episode?

The first "Saturday Night Live" aired on October 11, 1975.

Who was the first SNL host?

George Carlin was the first host of "Saturday Night Live" back in 1975.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Host George Carlin during the monologue on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank
Getty Images
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Host George Carlin during the monologue on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season 1 -- Pictured: George Carlin -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season 1 -- Pictured: George Carlin -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Who was the first SNL musical guest?

The first episode of "Saturday Night Live" back in 1975 had not one, but two, musical guests.

Billy Preston and Janis Ian were the first musical guests on SNL, according to NBC Insider.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Musical guest Billy Preston performs on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank
Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Musical guest Billy Preston performs on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Musical guest Janis Ian performs on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank
Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Musical guest Janis Ian performs on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Musical guest Billy Preston performs on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank
Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Musical guest Billy Preston performs on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank

Who else appeared on the very first episode of "Saturday Night Live?"

NBC Insider reports the first episode of "SNL" was star-studded: "In addition to introducing Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, John Belushi, Laraine Newman and Chevy Chase to the world, it also featured appearances by Jim Henson's Muppets, performer Andy Kaufman, a short film by actor-director Albert Brooks, and comedy from Valri Bromfeld."

Many of them may not have been household names at that point, but they sure would become them.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Guest performance by Andy Kaufman on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank
Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: Guest performance by Andy Kaufman on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: (l-r) George Coe as bee, John Belushi as bee, Chevy Chase as bee, Gilda Radner as bee, Michael O'Donoghue as bee during the "Bee Hospital" skit on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank
Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Air Date 10/11/1975 -- Pictured: (l-r) George Coe as bee, John Belushi as bee, Chevy Chase as bee, Gilda Radner as bee, Michael O'Donoghue as bee during the "Bee Hospital" skit on October 11, 1975 -- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank

