Who sang with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Pulitzer-Prize and Grammy winning rapper Kendrick Lamar was the headlining halftime performer at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday.

Lamar was joined in the performance by frequent collaborator SZA.

Little was known about Lamar's halftime performance ahead of time. Lamar promised to keep his passion for storytelling at the forefront of his plans, and SZA was a previously announced guest performer. They are frequent collaborators; she most recently appeared his recent album “GNX” and was featured on a couple songs including “Gloria” and “Luther,” which also features sampled vocals from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn through “If This World Were Mine.” The duo will also co-headline a 19-city North American tour this spring and summer.

SZA appeared on stage for “Luther" and “All the Stars."

Who sang with Kendrick Lamar in the halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar performed with singer-songwriter and frequent collaborator SZA on Sunday.

SZA, whose real name is Solana Rowe, has won five Grammys and been nominated for 26.

She appeared as a featured artist on Lamar's "GNX' album, which was released in November.

Who appeared on stage with Kendrick during the halftime show?

Samuel L. Jackson was onstage performing with Kendrick as a narrator weaved in throughout Lamar's performance.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Samuel Jackson performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

During his performance of "Not Like Us," Kendrick brought out producer Mustard.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tennis superstar Serena Williams was spotted crip walking along to the diss track.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

When is Kendrick Lamar going on tour?

Kendrick Lamar is going on tour this spring with SZA on the "Grand National Tour."

The tour will start April 19 in Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium and end June 18 in Landover, Maryland at Northwest Stadium.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar said in a statement in September, when he was first announced as the 2025 halftime performer. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”