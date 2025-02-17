Who is performing on the SNL 50 special?: See full announced list of musical guests

Along with its sketches, monologues, hosts and cast, "Saturday Night Live" is known for its newsmaking musical performances.

Sunday's "SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" will be no different.

Here's what we know so far about who will be performing:

Here's the full list of announced musical performers for the "SNL" 50th anniversary special

NBC has announced a list of A-list musical performers for the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special. But you can expect plenty of surprises and maybe some fun collaborations.

Brittany Howard

Lil Wayne

Miley Cyrus

Paul McCartney

Paul Simon

Sabrina Carpenter

The Roots

McCartney has used New York’s Bowery Ballroom as a warm-up spot, hosting three surprise shows this week.

Simon and Carpenter started off the show with a duet of "Homeward Bound," Simon's song he performed with George Harrison on "SNL" previously.

A number of additional music stars, including Bad Bunny and Cher, are on the list of scheduled appearances on the show, but not listed among the announced musical performers.

