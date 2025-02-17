Who is performing on the SNL 50 special?: See full announced list of musical guests

Along with its sketches, monologues, hosts and cast, "Saturday Night Live" is known for its newsmaking musical performances.
Sunday's "SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" will be no different.
Here's what we know so far about who will be performing:
Here's the full list of announced musical performers for the "SNL" 50th anniversary special
NBC has announced a list of A-list musical performers for the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special. But you can expect plenty of surprises and maybe some fun collaborations.
- Brittany Howard
- Lil Wayne
- Miley Cyrus
- Paul McCartney
- Paul Simon
- Sabrina Carpenter
- The Roots
McCartney has used New York’s Bowery Ballroom as a warm-up spot, hosting three surprise shows this week.
Simon and Carpenter started off the show with a duet of "Homeward Bound," Simon's song he performed with George Harrison on "SNL" previously.
A number of additional music stars, including Bad Bunny and Cher, are on the list of scheduled appearances on the show, but not listed among the announced musical performers.
For a list of celebrities, cast members and alums, set to appear click here.