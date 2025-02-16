Who is hosting the ‘SNL 50' anniversary red carpet tonight?

Before the sketches and the musical performances Sunday night for the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special, there will be a special red carpet event where SNL fans can hear from their favorite stars arriving at Rockefeller Center.

"SNL" alum Leslie Jones, "Sunday TODAY" host Willie Geist and comedian Matt Rogers will interview some of the program's biggest stars as they get ready and arrive on the red carpet for the late night show's anniversary.

"SNL50: The Red Carpet" will begin at 7 p.m. EST.

Leslie Jones at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

What time is the SNL 50 red carpet?

Where can I watch the "SNL" 50th anniversary special?

Sunday's special will air on NBC and Peacock.

Red carpet festivities will air on NBC. A livestream of the event, hosted by creator and host of viral chat show “Chicken Shop Date” Amelia Dimoldenberg, will be available on all "SNL" social media platforms.

Where is the SNL red carpet?

The red carpet was built under a black tent on West 49th Street leading to the Fifth Avenue side entrance of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the home of Studio 8H.

NBC New York