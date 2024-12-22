Who is hosting ‘Saturday Night Live' tonight? About the December 21 episode

"Saturday Night Live" has been celebrating its 50th season this year.

As the year winds down, you might be wondering: Will there be a show on tonight, Dec. 21, or has the cast's holiday break time begun?

Read on to learn all the details behind this week's show, including who's hosting, performing and what might be in store.

Will there be a new episode of 'Saturday Night Live' tonight?

Yes! A new episode of "SNL" airs on Saturday, Dec. 21. Like usual, the episode will begin at 11:30 p.m. E.T. / 8:30 p.m. P.T. and will air on NBC.

It will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Peacock is owned by TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.

The Dec. 21st episode will be the last show of 2024 and will be the show's Christmas episode.

Who is hosting?

Martin Short will be hosting this week.

The veteran actor and comedian is known for countless TV and movie appearances, including "Innerspace," "Father of the Bride," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Three Amigos!" He also starred in Broadway musicals like "The Goodbye Girl" and “Little Me,” winning a Tony for the latter.

He's hosted "SNL" four times before, first in 1986, once in 1996, again in 2012 and finally he co-hosted with Steve Martin in 2022.

As this will be Short's fifth time hosting, a plush "Five-Timers" jacket could be in his future. Celebrities who have hosted the show five times or more induct the new host into their "Five-Timers Club" with a fancy jacket and cigar. Emma Stone joined the club in 2023, for example.

Short was also a cast member on "SNL" during the show's 10th season in 1984-1985.

Ahead of his hosting gig, "SNL" posted a tribute to some of his best moments on the show over the years. They also posted a behind the scenes photo of Short at the table read this week.

Who is performing?

The musical guest will be Hozier, whose real name is Andrew Hozier-Byrne.

The Irish singer first performed on "SNL" in 2014 after the success of his hit "Take Me to Church." Ten years and a viral hit later, he's back, and likely will perform songs off his "Unreal Unearth" album like "Too Sweet."

Hozier tweeted his excitement for being the musical guest, writing on X, "Wild way to end this year. Can't wait."

On the Instagram post announcing the pairing of Short and Hozier for the final episode of 2024, fans commented with excitement.

"Martin short and hozier is such a wild pairing and I’m absolutely here for it," one wrote, while another called the duo "an early Christmas gift."

Musical guest Hozier, host Martin Short, and Kenan Thompson during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, December 19, 2024. (Rosalind O'Connor / NBC)

"SNL" also posted a video of Short and Hozier announcing that they would be hosting and performing on the Dec. 21 show. In the clip, longtime cast member Kenan Thompson calls the episode this season's "Christmas show."

Fans speculated, in the comments, that Short's friend and "Only Murders" co-star Steve Martin could make a cameo to do one of his famous Christmas monologues.

