Who is appearing on the SNL 50 special?: See the list of cast members, alumni and celebrities

It's set to be one of the most star-studded gatherings of A-listers and comedy legends: "SNL 50: The Anniversary Special," which will air live Sunday night from Rockefeller Center.

The guest list is just...wow.

On Sunday, NBC announced more guest appearances including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Leslie Jones, Billy Crystal, Cher, Mike Myers and Alec Baldwin, who holds the title of the person who's hosted “SNL” the most times. The network is still promising more surprises.

Here’s what to know ahead of “SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration.”

Full list of "SNL 50" celebrity appearances: Here's who's been announced

Each “SNL” episode holds at least some surprises, and Sunday’s special is no different. While NBC has revealed some of the stars who are expected to appear, many of the special's moments, cameos and music performances remain a surprise.

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast members who will be appearing

Prepare for generations of “SNL” stars to return for Sunday’s special. NBC says in addition to Murphy and Fey, you can expect: Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell and Will Forte. Current cast member Kenan Thompson’s appearance was also touted.

Some members of the first “Saturday Night Live” cast, known as the Not Ready for Prime Time Players, will appear, including Chase, Laraine Newman, Garrett Morris and Jane Curtin. A publicist for Dan Aykroyd, the lone remaining surviving member, did not respond to a request for comment on whether he would attend.

Announced list of musical performers

What time is the SNL 50 special?

"SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Where can I watch the "SNL" 50th anniversary special?

Sunday's special will air on NBC and Peacock.

Red carpet festivities will air on NBC. A livestream of the event, hosted by creator and host of viral chat show “Chicken Shop Date” Amelia Dimoldenberg, will be available on all "SNL" social media platforms.

Who is performing in the "SNL" 50th anniversary special?

The special will offer a star-studded group comprising current and former cast members, as well as hosts and musical guests.

Of the surviving original cast members, Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman are expected to return, according to NBC News.

Among the other anticipated alumni are Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell and Will Forte.

Though the entire celebrity guest list isn't confirmed, some other familiar faces will include: Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

And you can definitely expect plenty of surprises too!