You might've missed this Oscar winner's ‘White Lotus' cameo

Jason Isaacs’ Timothy Ratliff had a phone conversation with offscreen character Kenny, played by an Oscar nominee, during Sunday's episode.

Isaacs
"The White Lotus" had a surprise check-in.

During the HBO series’ Feb. 23 episode, Jason Isaacs' character, Timothy Ratliff, continues to investigate why he is being pulled into a Wall Street Journal story alongside an old business associate Kenny, who is played by Ke Huy Quan, the network confirmed to multiple outlets.

In the latest episode, Isaacs’ character finally connects with Kenny, a character who is brought up in the show’s first episode, and asks him why the Wall Street Journal is contacting him.

“I don’t care about the f------ story,” Quan (as Kenny) tells Isaacs’ character over the phone. “Because 20 agents just raided my f------ office. F--- me. I’m f------ done.”

Later, Quan’s character adds that he could be going to “f------ prison.”

Meanwhile, Issacs’ Ratliff tries to rationalize with his partner as he is on vacation in Thailand with his family.

“You told me this couldn’t happen,” he tells Quan’s character, raising his voice. “You f------ swore this couldn’t happen.”

But Quan’s Kenny explains that a “whistleblower b----” in his office stepped forward, ratting him out to the FBI and the media; which leads Isaacs’ character to unsurprisingly lose it.

“I swear to god, Kenny, if you f--- me on this, I will kill you,” Isaacs continues. “I will f------ kill you, you hear me?”

Meanwhile, Isaacs’ family — which includes Parker Posey as his wife, Victoria, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola as his kids — are unaware of their father’s predicament, as they have turned off their phones for the week.

As for the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star’s cameo, it isn’t the first time a high-profile star has had a small role in the Mike White series.

During season two, Michael Imperioli’s character, Dominic Di Grasso, has a heated phone call with his wife Abby, with the voiceover played by Laura Dern. Like Quan, the character’s dialogue is riddled with aggressive profanity, as Dern tells her estranged husband to “f--- off” during their conversation.

