Swiftie Sundays may be making a comeback when the 2024 NFL regular season kicks off in September.

Taylor Swift routinely attended Kansas City Chiefs games last season to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Most famously, the “Midnights” singer flew from her “Eras Tour” stop in Tokyo to Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl, where she saw the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Feb. 11.

The team's first 2024 regular-season game is Sept. 5 in Kansas City against the Baltimore Ravens. It's possible Swift will be in the house for it since her current tour break doesn't end until mid-October.

TODAY.com compared her tour schedule to the Chiefs' schedule and found several games that do not land on tour dates.

Keep reading to learn which Chiefs games do not conflict with the "Eras Tour" schedule as currently slated.

What is the Kansas City Chiefs’ schedule for the 2024 season?

Sept. 5: at home vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 15: at home vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 22: on the road vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sept. 29: on the road vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 7: at home vs. New Orleans Saints

Oct. 20: on the road vs. San Francisco 49ers

Oct. 27: on the road vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Nov. 4: at home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov. 10: at home vs. Denver Broncos

Nov. 17: on the road vs. Buffalo Bills

Nov. 24: on the road vs. Carolina Panthers

Nov. 29: at home vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Dec. 8: at home vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dec. 15: on the road vs. Cleveland Browns

Dec. 21: at home vs. Houston Texans

Dec. 25: on the road vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TBD: on the road vs. Denver Broncos

What are Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ dates for fall 2024?

Swift has concerts scheduled on the dates of three Chiefs games: Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Dec. 8.

Here's her full fall 2024 schedule:

Oct. 18: Miami — Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 19: Miami — Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 20: Miami — Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 25: New Orleans — Caesars Superdome

Oct. 26: New Orleans — Caesars Superdome

Oct. 27: New Orleans — Caesars Superdome

Nov. 1: Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 2: Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 3: Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 14: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre

Nov. 15: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre

Nov. 16: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre

Nov. 21: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre

Nov. 22: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre

Nov. 23: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre

Dec. 6: Vancouver, Canada — BC Place

Dec. 7: Vancouver, Canada — BC Place

Dec. 8: Vancouver, Canada — BC Place

Which Chiefs games are not on Taylor Swift tour dates?

Sept. 5: at home vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 15: at home vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 22: on the road vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sept. 29: on the road vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 7: at home vs. New Orleans Saints

Nov. 4: at home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov. 10: at home vs. Denver Broncos

Nov. 17: on the road vs. Buffalo Bills

Nov. 24: on the road vs. Carolina Panthers

Nov. 29: at home vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Dec. 15: on the road vs. Cleveland Browns

Dec. 21: at home vs. Houston Texans

Dec. 25: on the road vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TBD: on the road vs. Denver Broncos

