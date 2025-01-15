Where is Sheinelle Jones?: TODAY host ‘taking time' away from morning show

Sheinelle Jones, a co-host on NBC's TODAY show, said she is "taking time" away from the program to deal with a family health matter.

Jones announced the news in a social media post on Jan. 15.

"Hi everybody...I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter," Jones said.

"It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon."

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie also shared the post on the program Wednesday.

Jones is a co-host of the 3rd hour of TODAY every morning at 9 a.m., but has been absent for an extended period of time leaving fans wondering what happened and if she was okay.

"we love you so. not the same without you. we will see you soon ❤️," Guthrie posted on Instagram in a reply to Jones' post.

"You are a queen and are LOVED beyond measure! Wrapping our arms around you, always ❤️," said TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager.