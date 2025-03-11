Why ‘Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White gets 331 days off a year

Originally appeared on E! Online

Vanna White’s hit the career jackpot.

The "Wheel of Fortune" star, who has co-hosted the widely syndicated program since 1982, recently revealed she works on the show for only one-tenth of the year.

“We film about 34 days a year,” White said during a recent appearance on Elvis Duran’s Morning Show. “That’s it. But [we film] six shows a day. Come on, you could feel bad for me.”

And while the TV personality, who now helms the show with Ryan Seacrest, sought sympathy, there was none to be found in the studio.

“I do not feel sorry for you one bit,” the American Radio personality jokingly replied. “That sounds like a great job.”

Duran's co-host, Danielle Monaro, also chimed in, adding, “That’s six different dresses a day,” to which White simply replied, “It is.”

But when it comes to her 331-day vacation schedule, the 68-year-old admitted, “I’ve never looked at it like that.”

Not only did White reveal her atypical work schedule, but she also explained the reasoning behind the production’s switch from a puzzle board with manually turning letters to one that switches with a touch.

“I said to [production],” she jokingly explained. “‘Is there any way you can make my job easier?’”

But beyond her cheeky quips, White detailed the technological evolution of the iconic game show prop.

“First I physically turned the letters,” she said. “And then I went to touching the letters. Now, a couple of years ago, they changed the set where honestly I don’t even have to touch the letter.”

As for how this effect is achieved?

“There’s a laser,” White explained. “And the motion of my hand that gets near the letter, it will light up."

And the board isn’t the only thing lit up, as so is White's heart after being involved with the program for so many years.

“This is a half-hour of family fun and escape from so much,” she told Parade in September. “It’s such a positive family show. I love being part of that.”