Saturday Night Live

What time is the SNL special on tonight?

"SNL: The Anniversary Special" on Sunday night will feature current cast members, "Saturday Night Live alums, celebrities, musical guests and plenty of surprises

By NBC New York Staff and Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A three-hour extravaganza celebrating the 50th anniversary of "SNL" comes after months of celebrations of “Saturday Night Live,” which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, with an original cast that included John Belushi, Chevy Chase and Gilda Radner.

Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon are among the SNL cast and alums appearing on Sunday.

Veteran and legendary producer Lorne Michaels will be leading Sunday night's broadcast.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"SNL's" 50th anniversary special will air Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. EST. It's a special live primetime SNL!

Here's what to know about when it starts and how to watch:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

What time does the SNL 50 special start?

"SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Shakira hospitalized with an abdominal condition, cancels concert

Movies 2 hours ago

‘Captain America: Brave New World' soars toward $100 million holiday weekend

There will be a special red carpet event starting at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.

Where can I watch the "SNL" 50th anniversary special?

Sunday's special will air on NBC and Peacock.

SNL50: THE RED CARPET -- Pictured: (l-r) Tina Fey on Sunday, February 16, 2025 -- (Photo by NBC/Noam Galai/NBC via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SNL50: THE RED CARPET -- Pictured: (l-r) Tina Fey on Sunday, February 16, 2025 -- (Photo by NBC/Noam Galai/NBC via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us