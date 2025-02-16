What time is the SNL special on tonight?

A three-hour extravaganza celebrating the 50th anniversary of "SNL" comes after months of celebrations of “Saturday Night Live,” which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, with an original cast that included John Belushi, Chevy Chase and Gilda Radner.

Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon are among the SNL cast and alums appearing on Sunday.

Veteran and legendary producer Lorne Michaels will be leading Sunday night's broadcast.

"SNL's" 50th anniversary special will air Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. EST. It's a special live primetime SNL!

Here's what to know about when it starts and how to watch:

What time does the SNL 50 special start?

"SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Feb. 16.

There will be a special red carpet event starting at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.

Where can I watch the "SNL" 50th anniversary special?

Sunday's special will air on NBC and Peacock.