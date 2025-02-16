What time is the SNL 50th anniversary?: Red carpet, primetime special

Saturday Night Live

What time is the SNL 50th anniversary?

A red carpet event will precede the live primetime "SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" Sunday on NBC

"Saturday Night Live" will celebrate 50 years of sketches, humor, celebrities and musical guests Sunday night in a live special from Rockefeller Center.

A three-plus-hour primetime special will be preceded by a live red carpet as stars arrive for the celebration in midtown Manhattan.

Here's what to know about the SNL 50 timing and how to watch:

What time is the SNL 50 special Sunday?

"SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Feb. 16.

There will be a special red carpet event starting at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.

When does the 'SNL' 50th anniversary special air?

"SNL's" 50th anniversary special will air Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. EST. It's a special live primetime SNL!

What time is the SNL 50 red carpet?

Before the show, "SNL" alum Leslie Jones, "Sunday TODAY" host Willie Geist and comedian Matt Rogers will interview some of the program's biggest stars as they get ready.

"SNL50: The Red Carpet" will begin at 7 p.m. EST.

Where can I watch the "SNL" 50th anniversary special?

Sunday's special will air on NBC and Peacock.

