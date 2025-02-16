What time is the SNL 50th anniversary?: Red carpet, primetime special

"Saturday Night Live" will celebrate 50 years of sketches, humor, celebrities and musical guests Sunday night in a live special from Rockefeller Center.

A three-plus-hour primetime special will be preceded by a live red carpet as stars arrive for the celebration in midtown Manhattan.

Here's what to know about the SNL 50 timing and how to watch:

What time is the SNL 50 special Sunday?

"SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Feb. 16.

There will be a special red carpet event starting at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.

Where can I watch the "SNL" 50th anniversary special?

Sunday's special will air on NBC and Peacock.