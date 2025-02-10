What songs did Kendrick Lamar sing?: What to know about the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

With actor Samuel L. Jackson serving as emcee and dressed like “Uncle Sam," Kendrick Lamar opened his halftime performance crouched atop a Buick Grand National Experimental — the car for which his newest album, “GNX,” is named.

Dancers wearing red, white and blue came pouring out of the car and moved in sync to songs such as “Humble.”

Guest star SZA later joined Lamar for their slow-jam-style collaboration “luther.” SZA also performed "All the Stars" with Lamar.

Near the conclusion of his performance, Lamar transitioned to “Not Like Us,” which won him Grammys for song of the year and record of the year. The song also takes shots at rival artist Drake, who has sued the Universal Music Group record label for defamation over the track.

His performance ended with the words "GAME OVER" lit up in the crowd.

Kendrick released his latest album "GNX" in November through Interscope Records.

The previous weekend, he swept his Grammy categories over the weekend and now has 22 Grammy wins across 57 nominations.

Here's the songs Kendrick Lamar sang