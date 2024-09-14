What is ‘The Brutalist'? The buzzy festival movie plays next in New York

More than 70 movies will screen at this year's New York Film Festival, but there is one in particular that has the film community absolutely buzzing.

"The Brutalist" is a 3 1/2-hour epic (which includes a 15-minute intermission) follows a Hungarian Jewish architect and World War II survivor, played by Adrien Brody, who flees to the United States after the war. Critics have hailed the drama as a "masterpiece" and predict Brody is on his way to another Oscar nomination.

Since it first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in early Sept., critics and fans have spoken about the feature with a fervor few other films have received this festival season.

Directed by Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist" was recently acquired by A24, which means it's sure to get a theater release date at some point. Whether it will come out this year in time for the 2025 Academy Awards is still unclear.

Without a release date on the calendar, film festivals remain the only way to catch this title. After screening at the Venice and Toronto festivals, its next stop will be New York City later this month.

Film fans can catch "The Brutalist" on Sep. 28, Oct. 11 and 12. Festival pass holders already scooped up a lion's share of the tickets, but some standby options are still available.

General admission tickets go on sale Sept. 17 at 12 p.m.

Here's the rest of the festival lineup, which includes other hotly-anticipated titles like "Nickel Boys," "The Room Next Door," "Blitz," and "Anora."

The New York Film Festival runs from Sept. 27 through Oct. 14.