‘West Side Story' Revival Will Not Reopen as Broadway Shows Return

A revival of the Broadway classic "West Side Story" has been embroiled in controversy since the start of 2020 and it will not reopen this year.

In a statement, producer Kate Horton cited a "variety of reasons" that reopening is not possible even as other Broadway shows welcome (vaccinated) audiences again amid the pandemic.

"This difficult and painful decision comes after we have explored every possible path to a successful run, and unfortunately, for a variety of reasons, reopening is not a practical proposition," Horton said. "We thank all the brilliant, creative artists who brought West Side Story to life at the Broadway Theatre, even for so brief a time, especially the extraordinary acting company, 33 of whom made their Broadway debuts in this production.”

When "West Side Story" first opened in February 2020, it was met with dozens of demonstrators who called for one of the show's lead actors, Amar Ramasar, to be fired over his alleged involvement in a nude photo sharing scandal at the New York City Ballet.

Ramasar was among two New York City Ballet dancers who were fired then rehired in 2019 after they were named in a lawsuit by a former student at the company's affiliated school.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In addition to the #MeToo revelation, lead producer Scott Rudin in April 2021 resigned from the Broadway League as he faces allegations of decades of abusive and violent behavior.