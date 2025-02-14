Wendy Williams says she doesn't have dementia: ‘I don't belong here at all'

Wendy Williams is addressing her health and dementia diagnosis in a new interview.

The former talk show host, 60, described the New York care facility where she’s been living as a "prison" during a recent interview for "IMPACT x Nightline: What's Happening with Wendy Williams?" airing on Hulu.

“This is the memory unit,” she said about the floor she’s living on. “That’s what this floor is called, the memory unit. And it is true that the people who live here don’t remember anything.”

Williams has been living in a wellness facility since 2022, according to People. The same year, she entered a court-appointed legal guardianship, The New York Times reported.

In 2024, Williams' team announced she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, conditions that can affect a person's behavior and ability to communicate.

Williams is now denying she has dementia.

“Frontotemporal dementia? Uh, how dare you?” she told Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts. "No. That's what I've been accused of, believe it or not," Williams added. “Look, I don’t belong here at all. This is ridiculous.”

Calling into the “Breakfast Club” radio show last month, Williams made similar statements. “I am not cognitively impaired,” she said. “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. ... I have breakfast, lunch and dinner right here on the bed. I watch TV, I listen to radio, I look out the window, I talk on the phone.”

Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has since requested Williams undergo a new medical evaluation in a letter sent to a New York judge, USA Today reported.

Considering Williams “has now repeatedly stated publicly that she disagrees” with her diagnosis, Morrissey wrote that she “believes that it would be prudent for (Williams) to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field,” the filing reads, per USA Today. Questioning their condition is common for patients with FTD, Morrissey added.

Morrissey has not responded to TODAY.com’s request for comment. In previous statements to media outlets, she has said she cannot defend herself because Williams' case is sealed and denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Williams' loved ones said in the Nightline special that she sounds like "the old Wendy," including Sunny Hostin and Williams' brother, Tommy Williams.

Tommy Williams maintained his sister is well. "I believe further tests need to be taken because right now she's not sounding like any type of dementia," he said in the special. "I don't see dementia. She doesn't see dementia. ... Right now, she's confined."

"Undoubtedly, she'll be back," he added.

