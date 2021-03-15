These Are the 2021 Oscars Nominees

The nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards were announced on Monday morning.
David Fincher's "Mank" leads 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nominations and 2 women were nominated for best director for first time.
Best Picture
- “The Father”
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7″
Best Director
- Thomas Vinterberg -- “Another Round”
- David Fincher -- “Mank”
- Lee Isaac Chung -- “Minari”
- Chloe Zhao -- “Nomadland”
- Emerald Fennell -- “Promising Young Woman”
Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed -- “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman -- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins -- “The Father”
- Gary Oldman -- “Mank”
- Steven Yeun -- “Minari”
Best Actress
- Viola Davis -- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day -- “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby -- “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand -- “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan -- “Promising Young Woman”
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen -- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Daniel Kaluuya -- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Leslie Odom Jr. -- “One Night in Miami”
- Paul Raci -- “Sound of Metal”
- Lakeith Stanfield -- “Judas and the Black Messiah)
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova -- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Glenn Close -- “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman -- “The Father”
- Amanda Seyfried -- “Mank”
- Youn Yuh-jung -- “Minari”
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers -- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton -- “The Father”
- Chloe Zhao -- “Nomadland”
- Kemp Powers -- “One Night in Miami”
- Ramin Bahrani -- “The White Tiger”
Best Original Screenplay
- Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas -- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Lee Isaac Chung -- “Minari”
- Emerald Fennell -- “Promising Young Woman”
- Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder -- “Sound of Metal”
- Aaron Sorkin -- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Animated Feature
- “Onward”
- “Over the Moon”
- “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
- “Soul”
- “Wolfwalkers”
Best International Feature
- “Another Round”
- “Better Days”
- “Collective”
- “The Man Who Sold His Skin”
- “Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Costume Design
- “Emma”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “Mulan”
- “Pinocchio”
Best Documentary
- “Collective”
- “Crip Camp”
- “The Mole Agent”
- “My Octopus Teacher”
- “Time”
Best Film Editing
- “The Father”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Cinematography
- Sean Bobbitt -- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Erik Messerschmidt -- “Mank”
- Dariusz Wolski -- “News of the World”
- Joshua James Richards -- “Nomadland”
- Phedon Papamichael -- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Original Score
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “News of the World”
- “Soul”
Best Original Song
- “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
- “lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
- “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- “Emma”
- “Hillbilly Elegy”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “Pinocchio”
Best Production Design
- “The Father”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “News of the World”
- “Tenet”