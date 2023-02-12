Super Bowl

Watch the New Movie Trailers Released During the Super Bowl

Some of the big screen's most beloved characters are coming back

By Andreina Rodriguez

Between the newest "Indiana Jones," "Fast X," and the newest installment of "Transformers," Super Bowl 2023 watchers got to see the trailers for some of this year's most anticipated movies.

As usual, the Super Bowl ad breaks were prime spots for attention-grabbing ads that include trailers and teasers for new movies and television shows soon coming to the screen.

Here's a look at some of the most exciting previews:

"The Flash"

"Fast X"

"Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny"

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

"Guardians of the Galaxy 3"

"Scream VI"

"AIR"

