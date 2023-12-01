Watch Macaulay Culkin receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Macaulay Culkin, childhood star of the holiday classic "Home Alone," will receive a star Friday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of his 40-year Hollywood career.

The ceremony at 6353 Hollywood Blvd., between Ivar Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PST. Click here or scroll down to watch live.

Scheduled speakers include Catherine O'Hara, who played the mother of Culkin's character in "Home Alone" and 1992's "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," and Natasha Lyonné, who was cast alongside Culkin in the 2003 biographical crime drama, "Party Monster."

Also expected to attend are Culkin's partner, Brenda Song, best known for her roles on the Disney Channel comedies "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and "The Suite Life on Deck"; actor Seth Green, who directed Culkin in the 2019 comedy-drama film "Changeland"; and Kat Dennings, who co-starred in the 2011-17 CBS comedy "2 Broke Girls."

Culkin guest-starred in a 2019 episode of the Hulu comedy "Dollface," which starred Dennings and Song.

The star is the 2,765th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Macaulay Culkin's Hollywood journey

Born Aug. 26, 1980 in New York City, Culkin began his stage career in 1984 when he was 4 years old in the play "Bach Babies" at Manhattan's Symphony Space. He made his screen debut in the 1988 drama "Rocket Gibraltar," portraying one of seven grandchildren of a retired screenwriter (Burt Lancaster).

Culkin portrayed one of three children babysat by their uncle (John Candy) in the 1989 comedy "Uncle Buck" when their parents were away. The film was directed by John Hughes, who wrote the screenplay for "Home Alone" and was its producer.

Culkin's portrayal of an 8-year-old boy whose parents forget to take him on their Christmas vacation to Paris brought him a Golden Globe nomination in 1990 for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical, losing out to Gérard Depardieu, who portrayed a Frenchman who marries a horticulturalist (Andie MacDowell) so he can remain in the United States in "Green Card."

Other nominees were Richard Gere ("Pretty Woman"); Patrick Swayze ("Ghost") and Johnny Depp ("Edward Scissorhands").

Culkin won the 1991 American Comedy Award for funniest actor in a motion picture (leading role).

Culkin's performances in his two "Home Alone" films, "My Girl," "The Good Son" and "Richie Rich" prompted VH1 to place him second on its list of the 100 Greatest Kid Stars behind Gary Coleman.

Culkin's television credits include the following.

Hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 1991 when he was 11 years old.

Five of the 13 episodes of the 2009 NBC serial drama "Kings."

Eight episodes of the 2015-16 TV Land comedy "The Jim Gaffigan Show."

Five episodes of the 2021 FX horror anthology, "American Horror Story: Double Feature."

Two 2022 episodes of the HBO black comedy crime series "The Righteous Gemstones."

Culkin was the frontman for the 2013-18 comedy rock band The Pizza Underground. He has been the publisher and CEO of Bunny Ears, a satirical pop culture website and podcast since he founded it in 2017.