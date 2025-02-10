Was Drake at the Super Bowl last night?: Superstar dissed by Kendrick during halftime show

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been in a well-publicized, long-running feud that got a large audience in the latest chapter on Sunday night when Lamar headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.

During his performance, Lamar launched into “peakboo,” and then teased a performance of “Not Like Us.”

“I wanna play their favorite song but you know they love to sue,” Lamar told the women dancers behind him, referencing Drake.

It is hard to underscore the ubiquity of “Not Like Us” — with its billion streams on Spotify, the massive hit is a regional anthem for Los Angeles, a rallying cry for community and against culture vultures, a diss track that won Lamar the highly-publicized feud with Drake and the track that won song and record of the year at the Grammys last weekend.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, whether or not Lamar would perform the song was a legitimate question held by fans and critics alike. Lamar levels strong accusations against Drake in its lyrics; Drake has sued Universal Music Group for defamation as a result of the song's popularity.

The lawsuit claims the track led to violence at Drake's home in Toronto, tarnished his reputation and decreased the value of his brand.

In a previous statement responding to similar allegations in pre-litigation filings, the record company said the “suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns.”

What started as friendly jabs has transformed into a full-blown feud between the two rappers.

So where was Drake during the halftime show?

Was Drake in New Orleans at the Super Bowl?

Drake was not spotted at the Super Bowl. Drake is currently performing his "Anita Max Win Tour" in Melbourne, Australia and had tour stops on Feb. 9 (Super Bowl Sunday) and on Feb. 10.

He has not officially responded to Lamar's halftime performance and has instead been posting photos and video from the tour on his social media.

Drake's next tour date is Wednesday, Feb. 12 in Melbourne, Australia at the Rod Laver Arena.