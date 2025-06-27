Victoria Beckham shares David Beckham has been hospitalized

Originally appeared on E! Online

He'll bend it like Beckham again in no time.

David Beckham is recovering after an apparent injury recently left him hospitalized, his wife Victoria Beckham — with whom he shares Brooklyn Beckham, 26, Romeo Beckham, 22, Cruz Beckham, 20, and Harper Beckham, 13—revealed.

The Spice Girls star shared an image of David, 50, resting in a hospital bed with his right arm strapped into a big blue sling. In the snap shared to her Instagram Stories June 27, the former Manchester United player is all smiles while tucked into his bed and wearing a hospital gown.

The 51-year-old designer captioned the photo, "Get well soon daddy."

In a subsequent slide, Victoria posted a picture of David's tattooed hand holding a bracelet that said "GET WELL SOON." In the photo, he appeared to be in bed and no longer in the hospital.

Though exact details behind David’s hospitalization are unclear, he clearly has a support system in place to get himself back to good health. The Inter Miami CF co-owner's injury comes after he recently expressed his gratitude for his family to commemorate Father's Day.

“Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father,” David added. “There is no greater gift in life than making me a dad. Happy Father's Day. I love you kiddies more than you could imagine.”

His loving words for his family come amid speculation of an ongoing rift between Brooklyn, his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and the rest of their family.

While a source recently told E! News claims that David and Victoria's oldest child has gone no-contact with his parents are "another deliberate attempt to misrepresent the truth," Brooklyn and Nicola did recently hire a new lawyer as the rumors continue to grow.

"It's not for reputation management," a source with knowledge of the situation explained to E! News earlier this month of the move, "but to set the record straight, combat spread of misinformation."

