Universal, PlayStation to bring ‘The Last of Us' to life at Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios and PlayStation are bringing the zombie apocalypse game-turned-series to life this September as "The Last of Us" haunted house is set to come to this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us" is getting its own walk-through experience at Universal Orlando Resorts in Florida starting September 1, and Universal Studios Hollywood in California beginning September 7. The game studio tweeted its excitement for the collaboration Thursday after the game recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

"We are THRILLED to announce The Last of Us will be part of Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights! Prepare to encounter Clickers, Hunters, and more as you step into the world of The Last of Us at @HorrorNights and @HorrorNightsORL later this year. #HHN#HHN32#UniversalHHN"

"The Last of Us" follows the series protagonists Joel and Ellie as they navigate a post-pandemic world caused by an infection from the real-life fungus Cordyceps. Fans will get a chance to experience some of the famous locations from the game, like the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone or the Hotel Grand, as they come face-to-face with the Clickers, Raiders, Runners and Stalkers this fall, People reported.

“As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup," Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann said. "It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well,”

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 will run on select nights until Oct. 31. Tickets are on sale now at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.