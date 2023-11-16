Originally appeared on E! Online

Tristan Thompson is trying to right a wrong.

During the Nov. 16 episode of "The Kardashians," the NBA star apologized to Kylie Jenner four years after he cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

During what he called an "overdue" sit-down at Jenner's house, Thompson told the cosmetics mogul, "I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life."

"You guys were two peas in a pod," he continued. "So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloe. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else."

Thompson—who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 15 months, with Kardashian—took the full blame for kissing Jordyn during a house party in February 2019.

"It's 100 percent on me, but I want to say I'm sorry and I feel bad about it," he told Jenner. "The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f----- idiot and just being young and stupid, I just wanted to say I'm sorry again for that."

Jenner was receptive to his apology. Although she remains protective of her older sister, the "Khy" founder recognized how all parties have grown since the fallout.

"Thank you for saying that," she shared. "I appreciate that. I think I was so co-dependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her."

And the 26-year-old made it clear that she isn't holding it against her former BFF, noting, "Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up. We're good." (Indeed, the pair later reunited for a sushi dinner in Los Angeles in July, their first public outing since the scandal.)

Thompson, 32, additionally asked Jenner to pass on his peace offering to Jordyn, 26.

"Let her know I apologize for, you know, whatever," the basketball player said. "She went through a lot during that time too, probably gave her a lot of flak, so I'm the reason why that relationship went a different direction."

Jenner admitted that Thompson has done some "dumb ass s---" and doesn't understand why he cheated on Kardashian multiple times, including his tryst with Maralee Nichols that led to a paternity scandal over their baby boy Theo in December 2021.

"You have such a good heart and good energy, and to know you is to love you," she told Thompson. "So, it is confusing."

Going forward, Jenner wants to move past the drama: "It's just hard to forgive the things that you did to Khloe, but I want to move on from that."

Thompson ultimately attributed his "selfish" behavior to "not really understanding the value of good people."

"I'm not in a position to ask for anything," he noted. "The only thing I can do is continue to just prove myself and be who I am. Then, I think over time, it's maybe not forgiveness, maybe moreso try to gain everyone's trust back. At the end of the day, you want your family to be comfortable around you. You never want someone to look at you or side eye or question your character or integrity as a human being."

In fact, Thompson—who is also dad to son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig—said that fatherhood is his biggest motivation to make amends over his past mistakes.

"I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me and then a little kid comes and says, ‘Well your dad is like this, this and this,'" he explained. "She'll be embarrassed and that will break my heart, because she views me in such a high regard. You want to just be a good influence and role model for them so they can be proud of you."

