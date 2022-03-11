John Travolta, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott and Wesley Snipes were added Friday to the list of celebrities who will serve as presenters at the upcoming 94th Oscars.

They join previously announced presenters Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Yuh-Jung Youn, Ruth E. Carter, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Lily James, John Leguizamo and Simu Liu.

Producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said additional talent for the show will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Oscars will be presented March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The ceremony airs live on ABC, and will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.