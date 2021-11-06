Travis Scott Speaks Out After ‘Mass Casualty Incident' at Astroworld Concert

Travis Scott said he is devastated after at least eight concertgoers lost their lives during his Astroworld Festival event in Houston on Nov. 5.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to officials, eight people have been confirmed dead after the "mass casualty incident" that took place during the artist's concert in Houston's NRG Park. In a press conference, authorities said that after 9 p.m. local time on Nov. 5, the crowd "began to compress towards the front of the stage" causing panic and injuries. "People began to fall out, become unconscious," officials stated, "and it created additional panic."

Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

In a statement to E! News, Houston Fire Department's Public Information Officer Asuncion Cortez said, "During the festivities up until the end of the festival, approximately 300 people were treated on site for minor injuries." After the "mass casualty incident," Cortez continued, "17 patients were transported to area hospitals, 12 of those patients were transported by HFD units."

Officials also confirmed that 11 of those patients transported were in cardiac arrest.

The Astroworld event, initially set to be a two-day festival, was cancelled after the incident.

"Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival Family tonight--especially those we lost and their loved ones," the festival said in a Nov. 6 statement. "We are focused on supporting local officials however we can."

"As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier," the statement added. "They are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to @HoustonPolice."