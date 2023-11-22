Travis Kelce reveals if his Thanksgiving plans include Taylor Swift 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Kelce's champagne problem? He'll have to tolerate Thanksgiving without his lover.

The Kansas City Chiefs player revealed that he's planning to spend the Nov. 23 holiday alone in Missouri, telling brother Jason Kelce on the Nov. 22 episode of their New Heights podcast, "I'll be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here."

Naturally, Jason Kelce invited Travis Kelce to ditch Colonel Sanders and make a "quick trip" over to spend Turkey Day with him and wife Kylie Kelce, along with their daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months. Jason—who plays football for the Philadelphia Eagles—noted that they'll "have plenty of food."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Patrick Mahomes is sharing his honest thoughts on Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift. In a new interview with ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed if he believes if his teammate's relationship with the singer is a "distraction" to the NFL team.

Still, Travis said he had already gotten his turkey fix at his team's "Friendsgiving" celebration last weekend. As he put it, "It was awesome."

While the athlete didn't explain why he won't be spending Thanksgiving with Taylor Swift amid their enchanting romance, she'll likely be busy prepping for her next stop on the Eras Tour, which picks back up in São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 24—a.k.a. Black Friday.

The singer will also envelop the city's Allianz Parque stadium in the lavender haze on Nov. 25 and 26, concluding the South American leg of her record-breaking concert series.

As for the NFL star, although recently made the journey south to watch Taylor sing in Argentina—he'll be taking the stage, so to speak, in a stadium of his own on Nov. 26, when the Chiefs face off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

So, it looks like the pair will only have an invisible string connecting them over the Thanksgiving weekend.

But fear not, their romance is still sweeter than fiction. After all, Taylor planned to bring her parents Scott and Andrea Swift to Travis' Nov. 20 game against the Eagles, but ended up skipping the match after she had to reschedule one show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to the same date.