Travis Kelce joined by Julia Roberts at Taylor Swift's Dublin concert

Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Kelce has returned to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour — with a fellow pretty woman.

On June 30, the Kansas City Chiefs star player watched his girlfriend's third "Eras" tour show in Dublin with Julia Roberts, a longtime Swiftie. The two were spotted chatting and laughing — with the Oscar winner hugging and patting Kelce — inside a VIP tent at the event at Aviva Stadium. The athlete was later seen walking backstage with his girlfriend.

This marks the ninth "Eras" tour show attended by football player, who flew to Ireland after attending his Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire's wedding to JoJo O'Conner in Calabasas, Calif. June 29.

Last week, Kelce attended all three of Swift's concerts at London's Wembley Stadium, and at the last one, the 34-year-old made a surprise onstage appearance as a guest performer, during which he carried his girlfriend bridal-style across the stage.

The "Style" singer, who has been dating the NFL star since last summer, later wrote on Instagram she was "cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut."

Roberts, 56, has also watched Swift perform live before and also joined the 34-year-old onstage. The "Pretty Woman" actress attended her first "Eras" tour show in Chicago last June and in 2015, the Grammy winner invited Roberts to take the stage with her at a concert in Santa Clara, Calif.

The "Erin Brockovich" actress and athletes were not the only fellow celebs seen at Swift's latest Dublin concert. Rocker Stevie Nicks was also in attendance and got a special onstage shoutout from the "Cruel Summer" singer. Also spotted among the crowd: Florence Hunt, who plays Hyacinth on Bridgerton.

The Royal Family has some Swifties! On Friday, June 21 Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday by taking his children to one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in London, England where they even met the pop star herself following the show.