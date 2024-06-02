Travis Kelce is asked about making Taylor Swift an ‘honest woman'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Like many fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Jason Sudeikis also wants to find out what happens in the next chapter of their love story.

So when the NFL star joined him onstage for a comedy sketch at the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event in Kansas City, Mo. June 1, the "Ted Lasso" actor popped the ultimate question.

"Hey Travis, real talk, OK, just the guys here," Sudeikis said, as seen in videos shared by fans. "When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?"

As much of the crowd erupted in cheers, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end smiled and rubbed his beard for a couple of seconds.

Sudeikis — who was speaking in character alongside his real-life uncle George Wendt of "Cheers" fame and Robert Smigel in a tribute to the latter two's recurring '90s "Saturday Night Live" sketch Bill Swerski's Super Fans — joked, "Look, Taylor doesn't need to be working anymore."

The fellow "SNL" alum added, "I know your kicker agrees with me" — an apparent reference to Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker's recent controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic school, in which he said most female graduates would be "most excited" about marriage and motherhood.

Kelce briefly threw his head back and then let out a small chuckle in response as he continued to sit calmly next to the trio, who went on to joke about women's voting rights.

"Guys," the Chiefs star tight end finally said, "you're really pushing it."

Swift was not spotted at the charity event, which also included Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and which raises money for Children's Mercy hospital in Kansas City. On June 2, the "Blank Space" singer is set to perform in Décines, France as part of her Eras tour.

Kelce has attended several of his girlfriend's shows since the two began dating last summer, most recently May 12 in Paris, where he was also joined by Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. Swift and the Super Bowl champion then jetted off to Italy, where they vacationed in Lake Como.

Kelce has been asked before about the prospects of getting engaged to the 14-time Grammy winner.

"I'm focused on getting this ring," he told reporters at a Feb. 5 press conference ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers. "That's all my mind is focused on right now."