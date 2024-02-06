Travis Kelce has heard Taylor Swift's new music. Here's what he thinks

Travis Kelce was already a big fan of Taylor Swift's music before the two started dating last year, so perhaps it's no surprise that the NFL star is blown away by his girlfriend's upcoming album.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who will play in the Super Bowl for the second year in a row on Feb. 11, revealed during a pre-Super Bowl press conference that he'd heard a bit of Swift's upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

"I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable," said Kelce at the Feb. 5 media day event, as seen in video shared by CBS Sports. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

When a reporter pushed Kelce to share details about "The Tortured Poets Department," the athlete responded by quickly shaking his head from side to side to say no.

"Oh, I can't give you anything," he said, while pretending to zip his mouth closed. "I leave that up to (Swift)."

Kelce's comments about Swift's upcoming album came just a day after the "You Need to Calm Down" singer surprised fans by announcing the album's April 19 release during an acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards.

Swift also posted the album’s cover art, which showed her lying on a bed in a sultry black-and-white image, on her Instagram page. “All’s fair in love and poetry ...” she captioned her post.

The following day, Swift shared the track list for the album, which features collaborations with Post Malone and Florence and the Machine.

During Kelce's press conference, he opened up about his current favorite Taylor Swift song. “Right now, I’d probably say ‘Anti-Hero’ just ’cause I hear it every single day," he explained.

He also made it clear that he was proud of Swift's record-breaking fourth Grammy win for album of the year, saying her success at the awards show is inspiring him to triumph against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl.

“She’s unbelievable,” Kelce told reporters. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

Kelce also candidly shared one thing he's learned from Swift that has helped improve his football game this past season.

"She has an amazing love for life," he said. "So just making sure I check my ego at the door and bring the right energy every single day."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: