Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce deliver Christmas vocals with Boyz II Men

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are jacks of all trades.

After all, the NFL players once again dipped their toes into the music industry, releasing “It’s Christmas (In Cleveland Heights)” along with Boyz II Men, for The Philly Specials' annual Christmas fundraising track.

In the animated video for the single posted to YouTube Dec. 6, Travis Kelce’s cartoon face appears in the sky as he sing-speaks, “This is a shoutout to everyone all around the world who’s thinkin’ about home this Christmas.”

Then, Boyz II Men — which includes members Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman — are introduced as their alter egos, Toyz II Men, to deliver a beautiful melody, allowing Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce to enter with their verses.

“Must’ve been years since I’ve been home,” Travis Kelce — who has been dating Taylor Swift since last year — sings. “Yeah, it’s been years since I’ve been home. Now I’m home.”

And Jason Kelce — who shares Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, Bennett, 22 months and a fourth baby on the way with wife Kylie Kelce — later joins singing, “It’s Christmastime in Cleveland Heights.”

The Philadelphia Eagles alum continues to reflect on the brothers’ growing fame in a song about returning to their hometown in Ohio.

“I think about the lives I left behind,” Jason Kelce croons. “And now snow begins to fall.”

Jason Kelce, who formed the Philly Specials with teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata to raise money for charity with the annual release of Christmas songs beginning in 2022, also shared a bit of background on the project to social media.

“Travis has been gracious enough to help out and sing on our Christmas album for a second year,” he wrote in a post to X Dec. 6, “and this year it hits extra close to home, in an ode to our hometown. I hope you enjoy this music video!”

And while Jason Kelce has maintained the tradition for several years, even collaborating with Stevie Nicks for another song on this year’s Christmas album, Swift — who has a Christmas album of her own — has yet to lend her vocals.

Of course, he recently shared that he isn’t one to ask Swift for any favors, recently explaining that it would be an “immediate no” if anyone asked him to get "Eras Tour" tickets from her.

“As much as Taylor has said she will take care of anybody that I ask for,” he explained on "The Rich Eisen Show" last month. “I still say no to everybody. I’m not gonna be the one to impose on that.”

As he put it, “She’s been nothing but lovely to our family. She’s a wonderful person, and I don’t want that to be a dynamic.”

Whatever the Kelce family’s dynamic currently is with the singer, it’s obviously working perfectly.

