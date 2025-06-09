Tony Awards 2025: George Clooney gives rare update on his, Amal's kids Ella and Alexander

Originally appeared on E! Online

What George Clooney’s kids are interested in isn’t so up in the air.

Indeed, as the "Ocean's Eleven" alum navigates fatherhood with his and wife Amal Clooney’s 8-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, he shared insight into their pop culture diet.

“They want to see Taylor Swift,” George told E! News’ Keltie Knight during an exclusive interview at the 2025 Tonys red carpet. “The funniest part is that they have no idea of references. Robert DeNiro will be at the house and they’re like ‘Who’s that?’ They don’t care.”

His little ones, however, do know the cast of "Wicked" and can’t wait to see Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande dazzle in "Wicked: For Good." As he put it, “They’re looking forward to the second part.” (See every star here.)

And for George—who is nominated in the Best Actor in a Play for "Good Night, and Good Luck"—it helps having Amal by his side at home and in his career.

“I have this incredible partner who I couldn’t be more proud of,” he gushed. “She’s the bravest human being I’ve ever met in my life. I am deeply proud of her and the fact that she’s in any way proud of me, if just, I can’t believe how lucky I am.”

Something that Amal—who accompanied her husband in a stunning white gown adorned with pearl—is grateful for? George finally returned to his famed salt-and-pepper locks after going dark for his onstage role as Edward R. Murrow.

"I had to cut it all out with a weed whacker to get it all," George teased at Radio City Music Hall. "That black hair dye, I had to cut it out. You can’t color that."

Although the "E.R." alum kept the eyebrow-raising hair color for his latest project, he was ready to rid himself of the look as soon as he and the cast took their final bows.

“We do a matinee, and then by the time we go to the Tonys that night, it'll be gone,” he explained on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" June 3. “I may have a shaved head.”

Meanwhile, Amal has made it clear that she isn’t a fan of the look either.

"It's not my favorite look, and my wife, she thinks it's funny," George quipped on "CBS Mornings" in April. “Honestly, nothing makes you look older than being 63 and dyeing your hair."