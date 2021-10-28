Tom Hanks Surprises Couple After Their Wedding Ceremony on the Beach

Diciembre and Tashia Farries celebrated their wedding day with their family, close friends and Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks.

The brides tied the knot on Oct. 22 and went to the beach by Santa Monica Pier to take photos when Hanks stopped by to say congratulations.

"We were so in our own moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize. It was the cherry on top for our big day," Diciembre Farries told TODAY.

In a video of the encounter, members of the wedding party can be heard shouting, "That's Woody!" referring to the character Hanks voiced in the "Toy Story" series.

The newlyweds said Hanks spent at least five minutes chatting with them and even asked them for a photo. They posed with Hanks and their 1-year-old son, August.

"He said he noticed the ceremony and gave us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful," Tashia Farries said. "He gave us love advice and was just so positive and humble."

This isn't the first time Hanks has crashed a wedding party. In 2016, he saw newlyweds taking photos in Central Park and stopped to say hello and pose for a few selfies.

In 2018, Hanks surprised an Alabama couple by responding to their wedding invitation. While he wasn't able to make the ceremony, Hanks invited the newlyweds to be his guests at a play he was in that summer.

