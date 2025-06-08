Celebrity News

Why Tom Felton thought Draco Malfoy role in ‘The Cursed Child' was a prank

The "Harry Potter" alum revealed at the 2025 Tony Awards that he thought the offer to bring Draco Malfoy to life once again for the Broadway show the "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child" was a prank.

By Brahmjot Kaur | E! Online

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

After the "Harry Potter" alum announced that he was bringing Draco Malfoy to the stage for "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child," he thought the offer was too good to be true.

“I was waiting for someone to jump out and say this is a spoof or some sort of elaborate 'Punk’d' joke,” Felton told E! News’ Keltie Knight at the 2025 Tonys Red Carpet June 8. “But it’s happening. I did not take much convincing!”

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Although he bid his farewell to Harry Potter’s arch-nemesis over 15 years ago, the 37-year-old has kept his character close to his heart. In fact, he revealed that he still shares a deep bond with Jason Isaacs, who played patriarch Lucius Malfoy in the franchise. (See all the stars here.)

“I still call him dad and he still calls me son,” Felton shared of the "White Lotus" star. “He is superb. Everything he does, I’ve learned so much from him, just as much offscreen as I have onscreen.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

READ George Clooney, Sadie Sink and More Earn 2025 Tony Nominations: See the Complete List

For the "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" actor, reprising his role as the Slytherin student for his Broadway debut for the play — which takes place 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts — felt like coming home.

Entertainment News

Celebrity couples 6 hours ago

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their 2nd child! See her baby bump debut

Universal Orlando 12 hours ago

Why Disney and Universal are investing billions into their theme parks

“Anything that’s really, truly worth doing, you should be a little bit nervous about,” he continued to E!. “It’s an old role, so it’s familiar shoes, but also a brand new slice of Draco’s life. Now, he’s a parent, so I’m excited to explore that.”

Indeed, when he first learned about the opportunity, Felton admitted that it felt like he was dreaming.

“I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now I get to step back into his shoes, as a father this time, in a new story,” he shared on "The Today Show" June 5. “The play is such an independent story from the Potter films that I grew up with.”

“We start 19 years later ... now we’re no longer children,” he continued. “We actually are the parents. So as much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory.”

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us