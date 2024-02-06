Toby Keith remembered: Stars pay tribute to ‘American icon'

Stars from the country music world and beyond are raising their red Solo cups in honor of Toby Keith, who died Monday after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 62.

A statement posted on his website says Keith died peacefully surrounded by his family.

“He fought his fight with grace and courage,” the statement said.

A hit country crafter of pro-American anthems, Keith was known for his overt patriotism on post 9/11 songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” and boisterous barroom tunes like “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup.” He had a powerful booming voice, a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and range that carried love songs as well as drinking songs.

As fellow country artists awoke to news of Keith's death, many turned to social media to remember the seven-time Grammy winner and the impact his music had on their lives. They were joined by fellow celebs and fans alike in paying tribute to Keith.

"Toby inspired millions and I was one of them," Jelly Roll wrote in an Instagram Story.

Singer-songwriter Randy Houser called Keith "an American Icon" in an Instagram post that included a video of himself singing Keith's 2003 hit "I Love This Bar."

Morgan Wallen echoed that sentiment, writing "RIP. A country music and American Legend" on his Instagram Stories.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum released a statement calling Keith an "outsider" who relished in doing things his way.

“Toby Keith was big, brash, and never bowed down or slowed down for anyone. His story is a distinctly American one—a former roughneck oil worker who carved out his own space in country music with a sinewy voice and an unbending will to succeed. He wrote his breakthrough songs and later formed his own record label when he felt underserved by Nashville. He relished being an outsider and doing things his way. Proudly patriotic, he didn’t mind if his clear-cut convictions ruffled your feathers. For three decades, he reflected the defiant strength of the country music audience. His memory will continue to stand tall," wrote Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend @tobykeith has passed away from cancer. He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 6, 2024

too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear

rest in peace friend we love you — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) February 6, 2024

Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man. pic.twitter.com/M2RwMUFdKx — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 6, 2024