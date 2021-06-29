TLC Officially Cuts Ties With the Duggar Family 2 Months After Josh Duggar's Arrest

TLC is no longer "Counting On."

On Tuesday, the network announced its decision to cancel the Duggar family's reality TV series. Two months ago, on April 29, Josh Duggar was arrested in Arkansas and charged with possession of child pornography. He has pled not guilty.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the cable network told E! News in a statement. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

Jeremy Vuolo, who starred on "Counting On" and is married to Josh's sister Jinger, said he supports the move in a message shared to Instagram.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family," Vuolo's statement read. "It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible."

He continued, "We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives."

Other members of the Duggar family, including patriarch Jim Bob Duggar and wife Michelle Duggar, have yet to comment publicly.

"Counting On" premiered in 2015 as a spinoff to "19 Kids and Counting," which TLC cancelled after a resurfaced 2006 police report stated that Josh was accused of molesting five underage girls as a teen.

At the time, Josh publicly apologized and said his parents "arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling." Josh's sisters, Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar, came forward as victims. He was never charged.

Following his April arrest, Josh, who is currently expecting his seventh child with wife Anna Duggar, was released on bail while he awaits trial in November.

During a May 5 hearing, which E! News was present for, federal agents accused Josh of downloading child pornography in 2019, including one file that allegedly depicted the sexual abuse of children whose ages ranged from 18 months to 12 years old.

At the time of his arrest, Josh's attorney told E! News in a statement, "We intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom--and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."