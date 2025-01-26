Saturday Night Live

Timothée Chalamet shows off his singing skills in ‘SNL' ‘double duty' hosting gig

Chalamet was only the second actor to ever be both the host and musical guest for "SNL."

By NBC Staff

Host Timothée Chalamet
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

This week's "Saturday Night Live" host Timothée Chalamet made history by doing something that only actor Gary Busey has done before.

In his opening monologue, Chalamet said he was the second actor to also be the musical guest for "SNL," with only Gary Busey once doing a "double duty."

The actor touched on taking the role of the Nobel Prize winner as well.

"I will say it was a little weird playing Bob Dylan after playing Willy Wonka," Chalamet said, referring to his role in the 2024 film "Wonka." "But I heard the two men have a lot in common. The two men are both eccentric, they are both innovators and they both captured and enslave hundreds of oompa loompas."

Chalamet, who played Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," for which he has been nominated for an Academy Award, sang his two favorite songs by the folk singer.

The "Dune" actor first performed Dylan's "Outlaw Blues" and "Three Angels, which were later followed by a rendition of "Tomorrow Is a Long Time."

"A Complete Unknown" has been nominated for a total of eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director.

