Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest set to take place in Washington Square Park

Calling all Timothée Chalamet doppelgängers.

A Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest will be held in New York City on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

Fliers have been posted across Manhattan advertising the contest at the Washington Square Park Arch. The QR code attached links to an event page on the platform Partiful. The contest is being hosted by a user named “Gilbert” who describes himself as a “Mystery man” in his profile description.

The winner of the contest will win a $50 cash reward.

Over 1,900 people have RSVP'd to attend as of Wednesday morning. Some people planning to attend have already uploaded selfies of themselves to the photo album showing their resemblance to the 28-year-old actor.

The competition flier has gone viral on X and other social media platforms.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

A Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest is happening in NYC pic.twitter.com/69PcfsrMWZ — Pubity (@pubity) October 21, 2024

Initially, the event was treated with skepticism. However, The Gothamist confirmed the hosts and event are real. One of the hosts declined a formal interview with the outlet, saying they "didn’t want to 'ruin the illusion' of the event."

Chalamet himself may be aware of the competition, as he was pictured walking past a flier while filming “Marty Supreme,” an upcoming sports drama that is currently being filmed in New York City. In a video posted on Instagram, Chalamet is seen walking past the flier in his costume on the way to the set.

The "Wonka" star is producing and starring in "Marty Supreme," a biopic of table tennis champion Marty Reisman, along with Gwyneth Paltrow and rapper Tyler, the Creator.