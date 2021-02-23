Tiger Woods Golfed With Dwyane Wade and Jada Pinkett Smith One Day Before Car Crash

In the 24 hours leading up to his involvement in a car accident, Tiger Woods gave celebrities like Dwyane Wade a personal golf lesson.

Woods spent time on the green with the basketball star, Jada Pinkett Smith and David Spade for a Golf Digest and GOLFTV project.

Wade shared a video of himself with Woods on Instagram, where he thanked the golf star for taking the time to teach him.

"So I told ya'll I was about to do something amazing today," he began as he panned the camera to the professional golfer. "And I got an opportunity--I saw the G.O.A.T., he's not comfortable with it, but--an opportunity with this guy right here man."

He then added, "Tiger, thank you for teaching me something. How good am I or how bad am I?" To which Woods replied as he shook his head, "Good" and added with a laugh, "We're getting better, we're getting better."

Wade also shared a series of photos of the two athletes on the course, which he captioned, "The reason I picked up a golf club. Yesterday was a pretty cool day! Thank you @tigerwoods @golfdigest for this dope opportunity!"

Additionally, Pinkett-Smith took part in the shoot and shared photos with Tiger to Twitter. "Guess who I had the most awesome golf day with yesterdayyyyyy???" she wrote. "Yes! The magnificent @TigerWoods !!!! Yes ... dreams come true. I can't wait for you to see my golf journey with Tiger. Stay tuned!"

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a statement that Woods suffered injuries in a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision at the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes in California.

A statement from Woods' agent Mark Steinberg read, "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."