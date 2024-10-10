Donald Trump

Donald Trump announces youngest daughter, Tiffany, is pregnant

The former president's youngest daughter is expecting her first child, Donald Trump announced Thursday

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

Donald Trump announced on Thursday that one of his two daughters, Tiffany Trump, is expecting her first baby with husband Michael Boulos.

The former president delivered the news as he gave a speech at the Economic Club of Detroit and thanked Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, Massad Boulos.

Tiffany Trump, 30, is the daughter of Donald Trump and actor Marla Maples.

Massad Boulos is a Lebanese-born businessman who has been helping Trump with the influential Arab American community in the swing state of Michigan.

Tiffany Trump married Boulos in a wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. in Nov. 2022 after nearly two years being engaged.

