Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Accused of Grooming and Molesting Siblings in Sexually Explicit Skits, Lawsuit Says

The suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Haddish and Spears coerced two siblings on separate occasions to take part in the skits, including one named "Through a Pedophiles Eyes"

By Diana Dasrath, Chantal Da Silva | NBC News

A woman and her younger brother have accused comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears in a new lawsuit of grooming them when they were children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday by siblings identified only as Jane Doe, now 22, and John Doe, now 14. Jane, who is John's legal guardian, is the plaintiff in the lawsuit both individually and on her young brother's behalf.

The lawsuit alleges that Haddish and Spears coerced the siblings when they were children to take part in sexually explicit skits in separate incidents, which they say "stole the youth of a 7-year-old child and a 14-year-old child."

The lawsuit was first reported by The Daily Beast.

Attorneys for Haddish and Spears, however, have dismissed the lawsuit as a shakedown.

