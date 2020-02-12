Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Welcome Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

Three's company!

Country music sensation Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins gave birth to their third child on Monday, Feb. 10. The pair welcomed Lennon Love Akins to their family, and she joins big sister's Willa Akins and Ada Akins. The couple confirmed the news via Instagram on Tuesday night with a series of sweet family photos.

"Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn't be happier to finally get to kiss her little face," Akins captioned her announcement post. "Lennon Love Akins 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes we could not be more in love."

Rhett also shared the exciting arrival with his social media followers, writing, "Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible and was was a champion through the whole birth."

"Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen haha. Ada James and Willa Gray are gonna be the best big sisters to Lennon!" Rhett continued. "The Lord is so good and I'm so grateful for my beautiful growing family. Y'all pray for us as we switch from man to man defense to zone."

Thomas Rhett & Kelsea Ballerini Tease Hosting CMA Fest

The couple just celebrated their 7-year wedding anniversary in October, and Rhett had the kindest words to say about the life he and Akins have built together. "I can't believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with @laur_akins," Rhett shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and his wife fishing. "It's tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been. We have changed and grown In so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day. There is no one in the world like you babe."

He continued, "You are the most amazing mother to our kids and you treat me way too good. I hope this picture is a glimpse into us getting old together. I love you honey."

The couple announced that they were expecting in July with the cutest Instagram post. "Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings," the singer shared on Instagram. "I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it's a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y'all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy."

Rhett has always been one to gush over his amazing family, so we expect lots more sweet pics and cute memories to come.

Congratulations to the Akins family.

This article first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline: