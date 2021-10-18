Fans who have been waiting to see The Weeknd perform will have to wait a bit longer, as the artist announced that he will push his forthcoming tour to the summer of 2022, allowing him to play stadium shows.

In a series of social media posts the artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, announced that the tour has been rebranded as the “After Hours ‘til the Dawn” tour, likely renamed as an homage to his forthcoming album and to his previous hit album “After Hours.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows, I want to do something bigger and special for you, which requires stadiums,” he said in social media posts.

Tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/AgeWSy9k4d — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 18, 2021

New dates have not been announced for the tour. Tickets will be refunded, and all ticket holders will be given “priority access” to buy tickets to the newly-announced stadium shows when the tour information is released.

The Weeknd’s most recent album “After Hours” was a smash hit, with several hit singles including “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears.” The album went three-times platinum, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100, making his third consecutive album to do so.

He headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa earlier this year.