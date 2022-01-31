‘The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead at 31

"The Walking Dead" family has lost one of their own.

Moses J. Moseley, best known for playing one of Michonne (Danai Gurira)'s zombies on the AMC series, passed away at the age of 31 in the Atlanta area, his representative Tabatha Minchew confirms to E! News.

"Moses was loved by so many, and loved his friends, family and his fans," Minchew said in a statement. "He will be missed by so many, he was the light of your day when you were around him. He was always happy and excited about life."

Calling Moseley "not just a client but a best friend," she added, "Everyone is still in shock and still trying to process what is happening."

A cause of death was not immediately available.

In addition to his work on "The Walking Dead," Moseley held roles on "Watchmen" and "Queen of the South." He also appeared in films such as "Joyful Noise," "The Internship" and "Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies."

Amid news of his passing, AMC released a statement on Twitter reading: "Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley."

His former castmates also took to social media to pay tribute. Jeremy Palko, who played Andy on the series, tweeted, "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley."

"Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being," he added. "You will be missed my friend."

Meanwhile, actress Melissa McCowan shared on Facebook, "I can't believe this. This is just devastating!"

She also asked fans to "pray" for Moseley's family, noting that "they need all the prayers, love and support they can get right now."

"I can't even imagine! My heart is broken. He was such as genuinely nice, caring guy, full of love and zest," she wrote. "I enjoyed hanging out and getting to know him on set and at various cons over the past 12 years!! A kind soul gone way to soon."

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022