‘The Voice' Season 24 winner is crowned

"The Voice" has a new winner!

Host Carson Daly kicked off the two-night Season 24 finale on Monday, Dec. 18, with the final five contestants ready to give it their all with two performances each.

Going into night one, John Legend, Niall Horan and new coach this season Reba McEntire each had contestants competing, while Gwen Stefani was out.

Competing in the finale were Team Reba's Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh, Team Niall's Mara Justine and Huntley, and Team Legend's Lila Forde. This is the first season of "The Voice" where all the finalists have been four-chair turns.

During the Dec. 18, episode, Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake Shelton returned to perform his single “The Finger.” Tuesday's Dec. 19 finale also included a slew of performances by Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Tyla and Season 25 coaches Dan + Shay. Jelly Roll was originally scheduled to perform. However, on Facebook, he shared that he was "extremely sick and unable to perform." He will be back to perform on Season 25.

See the two-part recap and winner below.

What happened during 'The Voice' Season 24 finale Part 1?

During the Dec. 18 episode, each contestant performed two songs. See what each person sang, below.

Team Reba's Jacquie Roar sang "More Than a Feeling" by Boston and "Nights in White Satin" by The Moody Blues

Team Legend's Lila Forde sang "The Weight" by The Band and "Across the Universe" by The Beatles

Team Niall's Mara Justine sang "Turning Tables" by Adele and "Piece Of My Heart" by Janis Joplin

Team Niall's Huntley sang "Another Love" by Tom Odell and "Higher" by Creed

Team Reba's Ruby Leigh sang "Suspicious Minds" by Elvis Presley and "Desperado" by Eagles

What happened during ‘The Voice’ Season 24 finale Part 2?

In the Dec. 19 finale, the contestants returned to the stage and this time with their coaches.

Huntley and Horan sang “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan

Jacquie Roar and McEntire sang "No One Else on Earth" by Wynonna Judd

Mara Justine and Horan sang "Wasted Time" by the Eagles

Lila Forde and Legend sang "Sleigh Ride" by Ella Fitzgerald

Ruby Leigh and McEntire sang "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee

Additionally, Horan, Legend, McEntire and Stefani also performed “Let It Snow,” while the Top 12 artists from Season 24 did a special group performance to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night.”

Who was the winner of 'The Voice' Season 24?

After the final five performances with the coaches, "The Voice" Season 24 winner was Huntley. This was a second win for Team Niall.

Ruby Leigh came in second and Mara Justine in third. In fourth place was Jacquie Roar, with Lila Forde in fifth.

Who are the coaches for 'The Voice' Season 25?

The coaches for Season 25 of "The Voice" will be Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay as the first-ever joint coaches.

When the country duo were announced as the joint coaches, “The Voice” shared a graphic of what the famous red spinning chair would look like.

The pair will be seated on their own red spinning chair that will be placed on one platform with the button in the middle. Instead of “I want you” written on the platform, it now reads “We want you.”

