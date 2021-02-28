The Sweet Story Behind Jason Sudeikis' Tie-Dye Hoodie at the 2021 Golden Globes

Jason Sudeikis is nothing if not a supportive big brother.

The actor won Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Golden Globes for his lead role on the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," accepting the award with humility. In fact, he said that he has only been able to succeed in his role because of the stars he works with.

"In my humble opinion the best actor is the person you are acting with. So I want to give a shoutout to everyone that I get a chance to act with on the show because they are incredible," he explained. "Do they make me the best? No, but I know for a fact that they make me better. Better than I am. Better than I thought I could be. Better than, you know, than anything I could do."

That being said, more people are taking about his award show appearance than his acceptance speech.

The actor, who is currently filming season two of the series, appeared virtually from London, wearing a tie-dyed sweatshirt that reads, "forward."

Though many suspected the actor was wearing merch for a charity of some sort, he told reporters that the hoodie is actually from his sister Kristin Sudeikis' company.

Before people assume that his outfit is all part of some marketing plan, as one reporter questioned, Sudeikis said it has nothing to do with promotion and is all about "family pride."

"I don't know if you have siblings, but when they do something that you believe in, you encourage them to do it and you don't refer to it as product placement."

On the other hand, he acknowledged "Ted Lasso" does quite a bit of product placement, admitting, "We do use a lot of Apple products in our show. And maybe that's what you're confusing."

As another reporter pointed out, Sudeikis is seemingly the first actor to ever accept a Golden Globe in an outfit that is so casual, begging the question: Is Sudeikis sending some type of message?

The short answer is no.

"I believe, when people that you care about do cool, interesting things that you should support them," he once again explained. "So, this is no different than that. I have a multitude of hoodies, I could have worn for a multitude of things I believe in and support. You know, this one seemed the most appropriate."

Well, there you have it.

Season one of "Ted Lasso" is available now on Apple TV+.