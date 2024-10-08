‘The Office' star Jenna Fischer, 50, reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Jenna Fischer is sharing news of her breast cancer diagnosis.

“The Office” star, 50, made the reveal on her Instagram on Oct. 8, writing that since October is breast cancer awareness month, she wanted to share her story.

“I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are. Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free,” she wrote in her caption. “I wanted a photo of myself in my patchy pixie looking happy and healthy to go along with this news.”

Fischer noted in her caption that the slides of her Instagram post contained more info about her breast cancer journey.

She said that last year she underwent a routine mammogram and encouraged others to do the same. Then doctors discovered "something in my left breast," she recalled.

She noted that her type of breast cancer is aggressive but responsive to treatment. She underwent a lumpectomy to remove the tumor in January followed by 12 rounds of chemotherapy and three weeks of radiation. She's now cancer-free but continues to receive medication infusions.

"I'm happy to say I'm feeling great," she wrote.

