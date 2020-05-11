‘The Office’ Cast Reunites to Re-Create Iconic Dance for Fans’ Wedding

John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” lived up to its name once again!

For the latest episode of the uplifting YouTube series, “The Office” star served as officiant for two fans ready to say their “I dos” — and all of his former castmates joined him to surprise the couple and to make the virtual wedding truly unforgettable.

Susan and John, the Maryland couple at the center of the fun, caught Krasinski’s attention with their proposal video, wherein John got down on one knee at a gas station. It was a perfect tribute to the moment Krasinski's "Office" character, Jim Halpert, popped the question to love interest Pam Beesly 11 years earlier on the hit sitcom.

To celebrate that fact, Kransinski invited the couple to join him on his show via video chat and sprung the probably-not-official nuptials on them.

“You think I’m kidding, but I just got ordained as a minister for you guys,” he said holding up a certificate as he added their friends and family to the call.

The star then told the pair that they’d need a best man, and he’d do double duty to take on that role, and a maid of honor — Pam herself, Jenna Fischer.

From there, Krasinski asked a couple of questions and declared that, “by the power vested in me by this piece of paper,” the fans were officially (virtually) husband and wife. And that’s when the fun really began.

To seal the deal in true “Office” fashion, Krasinski cut off his tie, just like Jim did, and vowed to mail it to the couple, and then he offered up one last tie-in to the beloved sitcom by saving the best surprise for last.

“Because you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel that it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding, too,” he said, ushering in the rest of the cast for a perfect remote re-creation of Jim and Pam's iconic wedding dance scene to Chris Brown's song "Forever."

Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Oscar Nunez and Ellie Kemper all appeared from their respective homes to do their signature moves. Baumgartner even channeled his character, Kevin, right down to his tissue-box shoes.

Of course, as fans of “The Office” will remember, the original wedding dance was a re-creation, too, paying tribute to a video that had gone viral months before the episode aired in 2009 when Jill Peterson and Kevin Heinz swapped vows in front of their own talented friends and family.

It’s one routine that never gets old.

