lou ferrigno

‘The Incredible Hulk’ Actor to Become Deputy in New Mexico

The 68-year-old Ferrigno has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County

Lou Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff's deputy in New Mexico.

Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo is scheduled to deputize Ferrigno next week at a special ceremony.

Officials say Ferrigno will bring decades of law enforcement experience to the department and be instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county.

Entertainment News

Royal Family 3 hours ago

Harry, Meghan Seek Financial Independence: Will That Work?

Leonardo DiCaprio 52 mins ago

DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance Gives $3M to Australia Fire Relief

The 68-year-old Ferrigno has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County and a member of the volunteer sheriff posse in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Ferrigno played the Hulk in the 1970s television series.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lou ferrigno
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us