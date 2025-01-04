The 2025 Golden Globes swag bags are valued at $1 million. What's inside?

The stars who win big at the 2025 Golden Globes will be going home with a lot more than a trophy.

The annual ceremony’s winners and presenters will receive a gift bag worth $1 million, according to a press release on the official Golden Globes website.

The luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report has curated the special gift bag for the 82nd Golden Globes Awards, which will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5, on CBS and Paramount+.

The swag bag, dubbed "The Ultimate Gift Bag," has doubled in value since the 2024 awards show. Recipients of the bag "can select their preferred offerings, from luxury travel escapes to bespoke beauty and culinary treasures," the Golden Globes explained in the release.

The gift bag for this year's Golden Globes includes 28 options, from exclusive getaways to pricey wines and luxury beauty products, per the awards show.

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with the Golden Globes in creating a one-of-a-kind gift that mirrors the prestige and glamour of 'Hollywood’s Party of the Year,'" Luke Bahrenburg, president of Robb Report and head of luxury sales at PMC, said in the release.

Here’s everything you need to know about the swag bags for the upcoming Golden Globes Awards.

Who will receive the gift bag?

The 2025 Golden Globes gift bag will be presented to all the night's winners as well as everyone who presented an award during the ceremony, per the Golden Globes' release.

What’s in the bag?

The bag's gift options range from exclusive trips to rare spirits and luxury beauty products.

All 100 participants who receive the bag will be treated to a five-day yacht charter through the Coral Triangle in Indonesia ($60,000), an overnight stay at the L’Ermitage Beverly Hills hotel ($1,500), a five-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman ($55,000), plus various beauty and wellness products.

Other options are more exclusive. Only one lucky participant will be able to choose the ACX Access and Helsinki Citycopter package featuring a private flight and stay in Finland to see the Northern Lights, with a retail price of $48,000.

Ten people can select a $1400 oxygen facial at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, and only one individual can select the $40,000 non-surgical Stemcell Facelift package from Dr. Simon Ourian.

The gift bag also includes a few style options, like a custom-designed suit handcrafted by NB44 in Italy that’s worth $11,400, available to just three people.

As for wine and spirits, 10 participants can take home a rare bottle of Komos XO tequila from the Casa Komos Brands Group worth $2,000, while only one person can choose a Liber Pater wine tasting and dinner experience in Bordeaux, France, with a retail value of $272,000.

Check out the full list of 2025 Golden Globes gift bag items here.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: